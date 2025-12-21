Caleb Williams leads Bears to improbable 22-16 win over Packers in OT

The Bears walked it off against the Packers after having less than 1 percent chance of winning in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. D.J. Moore caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams with 4:50 remaining in overtime for an improbable 22-16 win over the Packers.

The Packers were within an onside kick recovery of beating the Bears for a second time in three weeks and taking over the NFC North. Instead, the Bears moved to 11-4 and the Packers fell to 9-5-1.

The Packers beat the Bears 28-21 on Dec. 7, and they will leave Chicago believing they should have won 16-9 on Saturday night. Instead, Williams directed his sixth comeback win of the season.

The Bears trailed by 10 points with 2:04 remaining.

They botched the time management before Cairo Santos kicked a 43-yard field goal with 1:59 remaining to draw to within a touchdown of the Packers. With only two timeouts, they were forced to attempt an onside kick, and Santos had the third successful onside kick of his career as Romeo Doubs couldn’t corral it, and Josh Blackwell recovered for the Bears at the own 47.

Bears rookie Jahdae Walker, who had barely played this season and had no catches until Saturday night, was wide open in the back of the end zone. He caught 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-4 with 24 seconds left. The Bears chose to kick the extra point to tie it, sending the game to overtime.

The Bears, who had less than a 1 percent chance of winning before the onside kick, won the coin toss and elected to kickoff. The Packers then drove to the Chicago 36 where they faced a third-and-1. Malik Willis was sacked for no gain, and on fourth-and-1, the Packers had an aborted snap to turn it over on downs.

The Bears went 64 yards in four plays, with Moore, who was closely covered by Keisean Nixon, made the catch of his career in the end zone for the win.

Chicago outgained Green Bay 400 to 384, with Williams going 19-of-34 for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Moore caught five for 97 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Monangai caught three passes for 43 yards and had nine carries for 50 yards.

The Packers lost quarterback Jordan Love to a concussion on a roughing-the-passer penalty on Austin Booker midway through the second quarter. Love was 8-of-13 for 77 yards before Willis replaced him.

Willis went 9-of-11 for 121 yards and a touchdown, with Doubs catching five for 84 yards and a touchdown. Emanuel Wilson had 14 carries for 82 yards.