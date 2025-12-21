 Skip navigation
Malik Willis’ TD pass gives Packers 13-3 lead

  
Published December 20, 2025 10:30 PM

The Packers are 0-for-4 in the red zone tonight, scoring only six points on drives that ended at the Chicago 7, 8, 4 and 4. Otherwise, this game is a blowout.

Malik Willis, who has replaced injured Packers quarterback Jordan Love, threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs to give the Packers a 13-3 lead over the Bears with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

It completed a six-play, 64-yard drive.

The Packers have yet to punt.

On their first drive of the second half, the Packers drove 62 yards in nine plays to reach the Chicago 4. On first-and-goal, Bears defensive back Nahshon Wright forced a Josh Jacobs fumble that Tremaine Edmunds recovered at the Chicago 2.

It only temporarily kept it a one-score game, though.

The Bears’ only points of the game came on their first drive of the second half, a six-play, 38-yard drive that ended with Cairo Santos’ 46-yard field goal with 2:48 gone from the third quarter.

The stats are lopsided, with the Packers outgained the Bears 309 to 187 after three quarters. Willis is 5-of-7 for 80 yards in a touchdown since replacing Love, who was diagnosed with a concussion in the first half.