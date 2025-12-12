 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tee Higgins won’t play against the Ravens

  
Published December 12, 2025 01:38 PM

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will not play against the Ravens this weekend.

Higgins suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and he was out of practice on Friday after returning for a limited practice on Thursday. Head coach Zac Taylor announced that he’s been ruled out during his Friday press conference. It’s the second time in the last three weeks that Higgins has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Higgins was evaluated for a concussion twice during the loss to Buffalo after hitting his head on the turf, but he was cleared to return to the game both times. Taylor announced Higgins was in the concussion protocol on Monday because he reported symptoms after the game.

Taylor also told reporters on Friday that defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) is doubtful to be activated from injured reserve.