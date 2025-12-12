Tee Higgins won’t play against the Ravens

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will not play against the Ravens this weekend.

Higgins suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and he was out of practice on Friday after returning for a limited practice on Thursday. Head coach Zac Taylor announced that he’s been ruled out during his Friday press conference. It’s the second time in the last three weeks that Higgins has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Higgins was evaluated for a concussion twice during the loss to Buffalo after hitting his head on the turf, but he was cleared to return to the game both times. Taylor announced Higgins was in the concussion protocol on Monday because he reported symptoms after the game.

Taylor also told reporters on Friday that defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) is doubtful to be activated from injured reserve.