Packers OT Rasheed Walker arrested on gun charge at LaGuardia Airport

Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Friday.

Walker was taken into custody after telling an airline employee that he had a firearm and ammunition in his baggage. Walker was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Walker’s attorney Arthur Aidala said that the gun is licensed in Wisconsin and that his client was unaware that he could not travel with it from New York.

“It was in a locked box and he disclosed it to the people at the airport,” Aidala told the New York Post. “He told a person from Delta he was traveling with a firearm. He mistakenly thought because he had a licensed firearm and it was in a locked box that he was able to travel with it. We are confident the case will be dismissed.”

Walker appeared in court and was released on his own recognizance.

Walker appeared in every game for the Packers during the 2024 season and has started 52 regular season and playoff games over the last three seasons.

