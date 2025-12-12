 Skip navigation
It’ll be very cold for Browns-Bears on Sunday

  
Published December 12, 2025 02:41 PM

The chance of snow on Sunday in Chicago is very low. The chance of cold is very high.

Currently, the forecast high temperature at Soldier Field for the Week 15 game between the Browns and Bears is 14 degrees, with a low of minus-2. Winds from seven to 14 miles per hour with gusts of up to 27 mph will make it feel even colder.

The freezing conditions could make it much harder for Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders to duplicate his Week 14 performance, during which he had 364 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown against the Titans.

If he does, Sanders will be the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to have consecutive games of 300 or more passing yards and three or more total touchdowns.

In that same game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett needs 3.0 sacks to break the single-season sack record of 22.5.

For the Bears, the goals are team-related. Currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC — and closing out the season with games against the Packers, 49ers, and Lions — a loss will make it harder to parlay a 9-3 start into a postseason berth.