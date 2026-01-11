 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Prater active to kick for Bills vs. Jaguars

  
Published January 11, 2026 11:37 AM

Buffalo kicker Matt Prater has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, but the Bills are confident he can go today in Jacksonville.

Prater, who was listed as questionable, is active — and is the only active kicker for the Bills, who decided not to call up Mathew Wright from their practice squad.

The Bills’ inactives are LB Terrel Bernard, S Darnell Savage, RB Ty Johnson, CB Maxwell Hairston, OT Tylan Grabel, TE Keleki Latu and DT Larry Ogunjobi.

The Jaguars are mostly healthy heading into the playoffs, but offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen is inactive with a knee injury. The Jaguars’ other inactives are WR Dyami Brown, TE Hunter Long, DL Emmanuel Ogbah, DT Mason Smith and RB Deejay Dallas.