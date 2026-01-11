Matt Prater active to kick for Bills vs. Jaguars

Buffalo kicker Matt Prater has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, but the Bills are confident he can go today in Jacksonville.

Prater, who was listed as questionable, is active — and is the only active kicker for the Bills, who decided not to call up Mathew Wright from their practice squad.

The Bills’ inactives are LB Terrel Bernard, S Darnell Savage, RB Ty Johnson, CB Maxwell Hairston, OT Tylan Grabel, TE Keleki Latu and DT Larry Ogunjobi.

The Jaguars are mostly healthy heading into the playoffs, but offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen is inactive with a knee injury. The Jaguars’ other inactives are WR Dyami Brown, TE Hunter Long, DL Emmanuel Ogbah, DT Mason Smith and RB Deejay Dallas.