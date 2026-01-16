Falcons complete interview with Antonio Pierce

The Falcons completed an interview with Antonio Pierce for their head coach position, the team announced Friday.

Pierce currently holds a studio analyst role with CBS after having spent the 2024 season as the head coach for the Raiders.

He spent two seasons as the Raiders’ linebackers coach, including a stint as interim head coach in 2023, earning the full-time job. The Raiders fired him after one season as head coach.

Pierce spent four years coaching at Arizona State, serving as the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator (2018-19), associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator (2020) and associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator (2021).

Pierce played linebacker in the NFL for nine seasons with Washington (2001-04) and the Giants (2005-09), winning Super Bowl XLII with the Giants.

The Falcons have also completed head coach interviews with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.