Patriots inform Stefon Diggs of their intent to release him

The Patriots are moving on from receiver Stefon Diggs.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have informed Diggs that they will release him at the start of the new league year next week.

With the Patriots putting the word out now, there is a chance a team will swoop in and trade for Diggs. The veteran receiver has $6 million guaranteed on his deal due to him next week if he is on the roster.

Coming off a torn ACL suffered in the 2024 season with the Texans, Diggs caught played all 17 games in 2025 and caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards with four touchdowns. He then had 14 receptions for 110 yards with a TD in the postseason, helping the Patriots reach Super Bowl LX.

Diggs has reached 1,000 yards receiving in seven of the last eight seasons. The one exception was in 2024 when he suffered the season-ending knee injury.

The Patriots will save $16.8 million against the cap with Diggs’ release.