Chargers officially release TE Will Dissly, OG Mekhi Becton

  
Published March 4, 2026 03:48 PM

The Chargers released offensive guard Mekhi Becton and tight end Will Dissly on Wednesday, the team announced. In addition, the Chargers waived offensive tackle Savion Washington.

The release of Becton will save the Chargers $9.7 million on their 2026 salary cap, and Dissley’s departure delivers another $4 million. The team’s cap space is now around $98 million, per overthecap.com.

The Chargers signed Becton to a two-year, $20 million deal as a free agent last offseason. He was due a $2.5 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2026 new league year.

The team will need a starting right guard for 2026.

Dissly’s release leaves Oronde Gadsden as the only tight end currently under contract. Tyler Conklin is scheduled for free agency, and Tucker Fisk is a restricted free agent.

Dissley spent the past two seasons with the Chargers, catching 61 passes for 578 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that came in 2024 as Dissly missed eight games due to injuries last season and totaled only 11 receptions for 97 yards.

He spent six seasons with the Seahawks to start his career.