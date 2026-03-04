Vikings tender DL Jalen Redmond

The Vikings are placing a restricted free agent tender on defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Redmond, 26, appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings last season, starting 15 games. He totaled 62 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Panthers out of Oklahoma in 2023. Redmond went on the physically unable to perform list during his first training camp, and the Panthers cut him.

Redmond played with the Arlington Renegades in the XFL in 2024, and then caught on with the Vikings that summer.

In 2024, he played 13 games, with two starts, and recorded 18 tackles, one sack and two pass breakups.