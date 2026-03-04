Giants officially release Bobby Okereke

Linebacker Bobby Okereke has gotten a head start on finding his new team.

The Giants officially released Okereke on Wednesday. A report that the move was coming came on Tuesday night and Okereke will be able to sign with another club ahead of the start of the new league year next week if he’s able to come to an agreement that quickly.

Okereke will not factor into the formula for assigning compensatory draft picks related to free agency moves because he was released.

Okereke spent the last three seasons with the Giants and started 46 of the 51 games the team played over that span. He had 385 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.