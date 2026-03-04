Lou Holtz, head coach of the Jets and six college programs, dies at 89

Lou Holtz, who spent one season as head coach of the Jets but is better remembered as the only coach in college football history to lead six different programs to bowl games, has died at the age of 89.

Notre Dame, where Holtz coached from 1986 to 1996, released a statement from the Holtz family confirming his death.

“Louis Leo “Lou” Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family,” the statement said. “Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics. Over a remarkable five decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish. Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service.

“Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized.”

Holtz was a linebacker at Kent State in the 1950s and became an assistant coach at Iowa in 1960, beginning a career in coaching that would span nearly half a century. Holtz was hired as the head coach at William & Mary in 1969 and led the team to the Tangerine Bowl in 1970. North Carolina State hired Holtz away in 1972, and he led the Wolfpack to four straight bowl games before leaving for the Jets in 1976.

His 10 months in the NFL taught him that he was better suited to college football. Upon his resignation with one game left in the season, Holtz said, “God did not put Lou Holtz on this earth to coach in the pros.”

Holtz then went to Arkansas in 1977 and immediately turned the program around, taking a Razorbacks team that had gone 5-5-1 the year before and leading them to an 11-1 record and the No. 3 ranking in the country. Despite Holtz’s early success, he was fired after going 6-5 in 1983. He then went to Minnesota for two years before Notre Dame hired him in 1986.

It was his tenure at Notre Dame for which Holtz is best remembered. He led the Fighting Irish to a 12-0 season and a national championship in 1988 and finished in the Top 10 four other times. His overall record at Notre Dame was 100-30-2.

Holtz left Notre Dame in 1996 and initially said he was retired, but he returned to coach South Carolina in 1999. Holtz went 0-11 in his first season but then engineered a remarkable turnaround, going 8-4 in his second season and 9-3 in his third. He retired for good after the 2004 season.