Lions tender exclusive rights free agent Jake Bates

Kicker Jake Bates is set to return for a third season with the Lions.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions have tendered Bates with a contract. Bates was an exclusive rights free agent and putting the tender in place means the Lions don’t have to worry about him negotiating with any other teams this offseason.

Bates caught attention for making a 64-yard field goal early in the 2024 UFL season and signed with the Lions that June. He has kicked in every game for the Lions over the last two seasons and is 53-of-63 on field goals. He has also led the league in extra points made and attempted in both of his seasons with Detroit.

Bates was the only exclusive rights free agent on the Lions’ roster.