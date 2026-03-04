Report: Chiefs inform Jawaan Taylor they will release him on Wednesday

Jawaan Taylor has reached the end of the line with the Chiefs.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City has informed Taylor that he will be released on Wednesday.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Chiefs were planning on releasing Taylor. At that point, there was a chance Kansas City could find a trade partner for the veteran tackle. But with no trade partner materializing, Kansas City will now let Taylor go, allowing him to get a bit of a head start on the rest of the free agent market.

By releasing Taylor, the Chiefs will save $20 million against the cap for 2026.

Taylor signed with the Chiefs in 2023, winning Super Bowl LVIII with the club. But Taylor has struggled at right tackle, particularly over the last two seasons. In his total time wit the Chiefs, he racked up eight penalties for being lined up too deep in the backfield for an illegal formation.

A second-round pick in 2019, Taylor played his first four seasons with the Jaguars.