Bills activate DT Ed Oliver, WR Curtis Samuel from IR

The Bills get some reinforcements this week, and just in time.

The Bills activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Ed Oliver to the active roster from injured reserve on Friday, the team announced. Both players were questionable on the final injury report.

The Bills had only three healthy receivers on their 53-player roster until getting Samuel back and promoting wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against the Broncos. They also elevated running back Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad.

Oliver (biceps) and Samuel (elbow) had their practice windows opened at the beginning of the week. Oliver was limited in practice all week, while Samuel had full participation in the last two practices.

Oliver hasn’t played since Oct. 26 at Carolina, while Samuel’s last appearance was Nov. 16 against Tampa Bay.