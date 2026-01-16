 Skip navigation
Broncos elevate WR Elijah Moore, TE Caleb Lohner from practice squad

  
Published January 16, 2026 05:36 PM

The Broncos elevated wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Caleb Lohner from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s game, the team announced Friday.

Moore has started 42 games and appeared in 70 in his NFL career. The 2021 second-round pick of the Jets has 209 catches for 2,274 yards and nine touchdowns in his career, and he appeared in nine games for the Bills earlier this season.

Moore signed with the Broncos’ practice squad in early December but has not played a game with the team.

Lohner, a 2025 seventh-round pick, has spent the season on the Broncos’ practice squad. He has not played in a regular-season game.

The former collegiate basketball player began playing football in 2024 and caught four passes — all of which resulted in touchdowns — in limited action in his lone collegiate season.