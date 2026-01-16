Jimmy Garoppolo questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Bears

The Rams list backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as questionable for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Bears.

Garoppolo popped up on the injury report Thursday when he didn’t practice. He remained out of practice on Friday.

Nate Atkins of TheAthletic.com reports that Garoppolo’s back flared up earlier in the week.

Garoppolo has played 18 snaps in three games this season but has not thrown a pass.

Stetson Bennett will back up Matthew Stafford if Garoppolo can’t play.

Defensive end Desjuan Johnson (illness) is also questionable after being added to the report on Friday as a non-participant.

Offensive guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) will return after a full practice on Friday. He was injured in the loss to the Seahawks.