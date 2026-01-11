Matt Ryan on his new job: It’s been too long since Falcons have made the playoffs

As he begins his new job as the Falcons’ president of football operations, Matt Ryan made a stop at his old job on CBS to talk about his goals.

Ryan said on the CBS NFL pregame show that the Falcons have to get back to the playoffs, and his first task is finding a head coach and general manager who can get them there.

“That’s the vision for where we want to be: We want to be in the mix, in the playoffs. It’s been too long. We’re going to work really hard and find the right people to get us back in that position to be successful,” Ryan said. “Football is about the people.”

The last time the Falcons were in the playoffs was in 2017, when Ryan was still their quarterback. In addition to finding a coach and GM, Ryan and his staff need to find another quarterback who can lead them to the playoffs, a position they didn’t expect to find themselves in when they made big investments in Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix.

Ryan has a big job ahead of him.