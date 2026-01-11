Matt Prater 50-yard field goal gives Bills lead after Trevor Lawrence interception

Bills kicker Matt Prater is healthy.

Prater, who has been dealing with a quad injury for the last month, looked good in the first quarter today, making a 50-yard field goal to give the Bills a 3-0 lead.

That field goal was set up by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing an interception directly into the hands of Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson. It was a bad throw by Lawrence, who has been playing well of late.

On the play before Prater’s field goal, Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran the ball and was tackled hard, and he went into the medical tent afterward. He was cleared after a concussion check, however, and was soon out of the tent and on the bench, not needing any medical attention.

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington also went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation and has not been cleared to return.

That situation bears monitoring, but for now the Bills are in good shape with an early lead.