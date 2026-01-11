Ben Johnson reconfirms that coaches, players look for any motivation

After Bears coach Ben Johnson delivered a four-letter message to the Packers in the locker room after Saturday night’s win over Green Bay, Johnson took to the podium to explain that his team perceived disrespect in advance of the third ever playoff meeting between the hundred-year rivals.

“There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week, which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike,” Johnson said.

Johnson didn’t specify the noise. And if there was any, it wasn’t loud enough to rise above the noise of a noisy week of NFL news.

As noted by ESPN.com, Packers receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Keisean Nixon said they wanted to face Chicago in the playoffs. Also, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley told reporters during his midweek press conference, “We are not going to be done, so I will see you guys next week.”

Whatever it was, Johnson and the Bears saw it, and they milked it.

“It definitely got us riled up,” Bears safety Kevin Byard III said. “It got us amped up for the game.”

The point is this. They can act like they don’t listen. But they do. They all do. And for any players or coaches who may create some noise, it’s the NFL’s version of the Miranda warnings.

Anything you say can and will be used against you.