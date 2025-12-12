Sherrone Moore faces three charges, including felony home invasion

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces three criminal charges after a Wednesday incident that resulted in his detention by police pending an assault investigation.

Via ESPN.com, prosecutors have charged Moore with felony third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking in a domestic relationship, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The victim’s name has been withheld by the authorities, who acknowledged that the person is someone with whom Moore “has or had a dating relationship.”

Moore’s attorney, Joe Simon, had no comment.

On Wednesday, Michigan fired Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He coached the team for two seasons, following the departure of former head coach Jim Harbaugh for the L.A. Chargers.

The nature of the firing ostensibly allows Michigan to not pay Moore the balance of his contract. He will have the right, if he chooses, to challenge the characterization of the action.

Like all criminal defendants, Moore also has all available defenses to him, constitutional and otherwise. And he can tell his side of the story, either as to the firing or as to the charges, whenever he chooses. To date, Moore and his representatives have not chosen to do so.