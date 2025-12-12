 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sherrone Moore faces three charges, including felony home invasion

  
Published December 12, 2025 02:03 PM

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces three criminal charges after a Wednesday incident that resulted in his detention by police pending an assault investigation.

Via ESPN.com, prosecutors have charged Moore with felony third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking in a domestic relationship, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The victim’s name has been withheld by the authorities, who acknowledged that the person is someone with whom Moore “has or had a dating relationship.”

Moore’s attorney, Joe Simon, had no comment.

On Wednesday, Michigan fired Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He coached the team for two seasons, following the departure of former head coach Jim Harbaugh for the L.A. Chargers.

The nature of the firing ostensibly allows Michigan to not pay Moore the balance of his contract. He will have the right, if he chooses, to challenge the characterization of the action.

Like all criminal defendants, Moore also has all available defenses to him, constitutional and otherwise. And he can tell his side of the story, either as to the firing or as to the charges, whenever he chooses. To date, Moore and his representatives have not chosen to do so.