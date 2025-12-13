Bills close in on seventh straight 10-win season

The 9-4 Bills are on the brink of losing their five-year hammerlock on the AFC East. They’re also on the verge of yet another 10-win season.

They’ve done it every year since 2019. The next one, barring an 0-4 free fall, will be their seventh in a row.

That would tie the 1975 through 1981 Cowboys for the fifth-longest streak of 10-win seasons. The Patriots have the record, with 17 (2003-19). The 49ers did it 16 straight times, from 1983 through 1998. The Chiefs have a 10-year streak, from 2015 through 2024. (They need to run the table to extend it.) And the Colts won 10 or more games for nine seasons in a row, from 2002 through 2010.

The 17-game season, which arrived in 2021, makes it easier for all teams to get to 10 wins. But the Bills haven’t had a 10-7 season that would justify an unofficial asterisk.

After going 10-16 in 2019 and 13-3 in 2020, they’ve gone 11-6 in 2021, 13-3 in 2022 (the Damar Hamlin game was suspended and not made up), 11-6 in 2023, and 13-4 in 2025.