Trevor Lawrence played a historic game in win vs. Jets

No player in NFL history has done what Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did in Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Lawrence had a historic stat line, completing 20 of 32 passes for 330 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, and also running the ball five times for 51 yards and a touchdown in a 48-20 victory.

With that effort, Lawrence became the first player in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, five touchdown passes and one touchdown run in a game.

Lawrence has had an up-and-down career since entering the NFL as one of the most hyped draft prospects of all-time when the Jaguars chose him first overall in 2021. But this year the Jaguars are 10-4 and in first place in the AFC South, and Lawrence will have an opportunity to show in January that he has become the franchise quarterback he was drafted to be.