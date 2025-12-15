 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Trevor Lawrence played a historic game in win vs. Jets

  
Published December 15, 2025 04:17 AM

No player in NFL history has done what Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did in Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Lawrence had a historic stat line, completing 20 of 32 passes for 330 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, and also running the ball five times for 51 yards and a touchdown in a 48-20 victory.

With that effort, Lawrence became the first player in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, five touchdown passes and one touchdown run in a game.

Lawrence has had an up-and-down career since entering the NFL as one of the most hyped draft prospects of all-time when the Jaguars chose him first overall in 2021. But this year the Jaguars are 10-4 and in first place in the AFC South, and Lawrence will have an opportunity to show in January that he has become the franchise quarterback he was drafted to be.