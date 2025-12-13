Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver: I know Monday’s game means a lot to Minkah Fitzpatrick

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to Miami by the Steelers in a preseason deal that sent safety Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, but he said this week that his history with Monday’s opponent isn’t a major factor for him this week.

Fitzpatrick entered the league as a Dolphins first-round pick in 2018 and was traded to the Steelers during his second season. He was a three-time All-Pro for the Steelers before being dealt back to Miami this offseason.

Fitzpatrick said that “the only reason why it’s a big week this week is because we’ve got a game and we’ve got to win it,” but defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver believes Fitzpatrick may be more invested than he’s saying publicly. Weaver said Fitzpatrick knows “it’s much bigger than you” while adding that this game has some extra importance to the veteran.

“I know deep inside, regardless of what he says, it would mean a lot if we could walk off that field with a win,” Weaver said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “And I know he’s gonna do everything possible within the scheme to protect his teammates and try to get that done. But yeah, they all count the same, but some mean more.”

All wins might look the same in the standings, but the timing of this one would be significant for both teams. The Steelers are trying to stay ahead of the Ravens in the NFC North and the Dolphins are trying to keep their late season turnaround going long enough to remain in the playoff hunt.