Report: Jordon Hudson “forced her way” into Bill Belichick’s Super Bowl commercial

In most normal weeks, the flow of NFL news slows down just enough on a Saturday morning to allow us to catch up on some of the things we may have missed.

This has not been a normal week.

From Shedeur Sanders to Jeff Ulbrich to the aftermath of the draft to unresolved issues between teams and current players to everything else that has been going on, interesting tidbits have taken a nosedive into the cracks.

Here’s one, as it relates to a story that has been simmering for a while before blowing up in the aftermath of Bill Belichick’s recent book-tour interview with CBS. As more and more non-sports media outlets have focused on the question of whether and to what extent Belichick has allowed a personal relationship to commandeer his professional exploits, here’s something that was reported by Page Six of the New York Post.

Remember the Dunkin’ commercial that debuted during the Super Bowl? Belichick’s girlfriend was in it, standing next to him while behind Ben and Casey Affleck. Per the report, Hudson wasn’t supposed to be on camera.

Jordon Hudson “forced her way in . . . but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid,” the Post reports, citing an unnamed source. “People said they’ve never seen anything like it.”

It meshes with an earlier report from Pablo Torre of Meadowlark Media, who said Hudson used her influence as his “de facto agent” to leverage an appearance in the commercial.

The story from the Post meshes with other chatter than had been churning on the grapevine for weeks. Hudson reportedly “demanded” to be listed as an executive producer for the now-scrapped Hard Knocks series featuring North Carolina football.

Per the Post, she wanted to review the “dailies” of the show as it was being recorded. She reportedly told the NFL Films executives to “treat her with respect, or they wouldn’t get to use [Belichick’s] IP.”

It all contributed directly to NFL Films’ pivot from the deal being essentially done on a Friday to being over and done by the following Monday.

The decision to abandon the project prevented North Carolina football, and its players, from enjoying the exposure that would come from being featured in the HBO series.

Which is a prime example of why this story has staying power. By not just blurring but obliterating the lines between a personal relationship and a professional relationship, Belichick’s uncharacteristic actions (in comparison to a half-century of coaching in the NFL) are impacting the entire North Carolina program.

Any publicity is good publicity, right? In this case, that publicity seems to be helping (at most) one and only one person. To the potential detriment of, you know, everyone else involved.