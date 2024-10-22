Dan Campbell: We need just a little bit more pass rush

After Aidan Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula in Week Six, there was plenty of speculation about whether the Lions would make a trade to add to their pass rushing options.

They stood pat last week, but comments from head coach Dan Campbell on Monday won’t do anything to put an end to that chatter. The Lions sacked Sam Darnold four times during their 31-29 win, but he was 22-of-27 for 259 yards when they didn’t get to him and Campbell told reporters that pass rush is “an area where we can better” as they near the midway point of the season.

“There were some things where our coverage really had to — we asked them to do a lot, and they had to hold on a little bit,” Campbell said, via 97.1 The Ticket. “There was a number of things where we fabricated some rush, we got there a few times. To answer your question, we need just a little bit more. There was a couple of [plays] that did get long, a couple of these plays that you like to believe we can get somebody there just a little bit sooner.”

Campbell said he has faith in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s ability “to keep developing a great plan,” but that planning may be made a little easier with some outside help injected into the mix.