12 first-rounders from the 2022 draft class have their fifth-year option declined

Thirty-one of the 32 first-round picks from the 2022 draft class were eligible for the fifth-year option. Nineteen were exercised, including Texans cornerback Derek Stingley.

Stingley, the third overall pick in 2022, had his fifth-year option picked up when he signed a three-year, $90 million extension in March. It puts him under contract through 2029.

Eagles safety Lewis Cine, the 32nd overall pick of the Vikings in 2022, was not eligible for the fifth-year option after Minnesota waived him before the start of the 2024 season.

The 12 players who did not have their fifth-year option exercised were: Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (No. 7 overall), Eagles offensive lineman Kenyon Green (No. 15 overall), Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (No. 16 overall), Chargers offensive guard Zion Johnson (No. 17 overall), Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (No. 18 overall), Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (No. 19 overall), Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (No. 20 overall), Packers linebacker Quay Walker (No. 22 overall), Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam (No. 23 overall), Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (No. 25 overall), Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (No. 27 overall) and Patriots offensive guard Cole Strange (No. 29 overall).