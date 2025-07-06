 Skip navigation
Alvin Kamara took a first-pitch mulligan in Chicago on Saturday

  
Published July 6, 2025 05:49 AM

Alvin Kamara got a mulligan. And he made the most of it.

Via MLB.com, the Saints running back threw out the first pitch for Saturday’s game between the Cardinals and the Cubs.

He didn’t like his first attempt at the first pitch, which was in the dirt and bounced away from the mascot/catcher.

So Kamara took a second one.

It’s a new move that others should copy. He stayed on the mound an called for the ball. So he got the ball, and he threw it again.

For Kamara, the second pitch went much better than the first one. And it was, in the end, another example of the very real difference between throwing from the mound and not throwing from the mound.