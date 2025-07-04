Pre-order Big Shield for only 99 cents

I’m taking a break from the Father of Mine series. (The third book is ready to go, at the right time.) I’m not taking a break from the overall mob genre.

This time around, organized crime meets professional football (NOT the NFL), with a cautionary tale about how the two could come together in a way that creates a very specific problem for the most popular sport in America. (Professional football. Not the NFL.)

Big Shield arrives August 19. About the mob, gambling, and pro football. (Not the NFL.)

The tale, set in Las Vegas and beyond, is told in the same style as Father of Mine and Son of Mine, with three different characters providing a chapter at a time. Twenty-seven short (usually) chapters each.

It’s all about inside information. The value it has. The cash providing it can generate, before — and during — games. Professional football games. (Not the NFL.)

For the players who play along, it’s easy money. Or they think it is. Until they find out otherwise.

Keeping with my New Year’s resolution for 2025, all novels are only 99 cents in ebook form. It’s stupid, I know. You’ll be getting much greater value than 99 cents, given that it will take at least eight to 10 hours to read it. Let’s split the difference at nine. That’s 11 cents per hour.

We’re working on making the print version available for pre-order, too. For now, click the link and drop your 99 cents and you’ll have the Big Shield ebook delivered electronically on August 19. Which will give you just enough time to read it before the 2025 regular season in professional football begins.

Not the NFL. Oh, wait. Yes, the NFL.