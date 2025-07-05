Travis Kelce: Teams will try to wear out Travis Hunter when he’s playing defense

As Travis Hunter prepares to be, potentially, the first full-time two-way player since Chuck Bednarik, one of the best tight ends of the past decade has a very simple assessment of the way teams will deal with him.

They’ll try to wear him out.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, appearing on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, provided a simple assessment of what offenses will do to Hunter, when he’s playing defense.

“Teams are going to be going after him,” Kelce said, via Andrew Battifarano of the New York Post. “They’re going to try and make his day miserable. . . . Dude, if he plays corner, they’re just going to run deep balls at him all day. . . .

“The wide receivers just take off on him all day. Just to try to get him tired. Why wouldn’t you just attack him that way?”

It’s an interesting strategy, and it makes sense. Target Hunter for excessive physical exertion. Force him to run up and down the field while playing defense. Through four quarters (especially on a hot day in Florida), how will he be able to play offense, too?

Beyond the raw ability to play receiver and cornerback or the time needed to prepare to handle both roles on game day, there’s a very real limit to how much anyone can do in one three-hour window. If/when Hunter tries to double it, the opposing offense can try to double him over in exhaustion.