 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker signs his rookie contract

  
Published May 2, 2025 12:28 PM

Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Booker has his rookie contract done.

Booker and the Cowboys have agreed to the deal today, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

It’s a four-year, $22.52 million guaranteed contract, and Booker gets a little over $13 million of that as a signing bonus. The Cowboys will also have the ability to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2029 season.

A guard from Alabama, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Booker was a first-team All-American last season and a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. As the Cowboys look to rebuild their offensive line with a youth movement, they hope that Booker, who just turned 21, is in Dallas for a long time.