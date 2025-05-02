Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker signs his rookie contract

Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Booker has his rookie contract done.

Booker and the Cowboys have agreed to the deal today, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

It’s a four-year, $22.52 million guaranteed contract, and Booker gets a little over $13 million of that as a signing bonus. The Cowboys will also have the ability to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2029 season.

A guard from Alabama, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Booker was a first-team All-American last season and a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. As the Cowboys look to rebuild their offensive line with a youth movement, they hope that Booker, who just turned 21, is in Dallas for a long time.