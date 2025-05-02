Sean McVay: “Conversations are ongoing” regarding possible Jalen Ramsey reunion

Before the draft, Rams coach Sean McVay said he’d never eliminate the possibility of bringing back cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Now that the draft has come and gone, McVay says that a trade for Ramsey remains possible.

Appearing with Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, McVay initially said there’s no update on the possibility of a Ramsey reunion. It then became very clear that McVay would welcome it.

“He is a total stud,” McVay said, “and you look at — obviously he has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami. Special competitor, great person, great father.

“And so there are a lot of layers when you’re talking about a player of his caliber, alright, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude. And so those conversations are ongoing as I’m sure they are with multiple teams. And we’ll see, but we’re never gonna shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail.”

At this point, the Dolphins should wait to trade Ramsey until after June 1, when a $25.213 million cap charge would drop by $18.468 million.

It still won’t be easy. How much of Ramsey’s $20.513 million in 2025 will be paid by the Dolphins?

Given that the relationship seems to be irrevocably broken between the Dolphins and Ramsey, the Dolphins won’t have the leverage they need unless multiple teams are competing for Ramsey. As McVay explains the situation, maybe there will be.