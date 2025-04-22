Sean McVay: You’d never rule out the possibility of reuniting with Jalen Ramsey

The Dolphins are trying to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the prospect of a return to Los Angeles came up during the Rams’ pre-draft press conference on Tuesday.

Ramsey joined the Rams in a trade during the 2019 season and helped them to a Super Bowl LVI win before being traded to Miami ahead of the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the possibility of another deal with Miami and said “you would certainly never rule out the possibility of that.”

“There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude . . . but you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

General Manager Les Snead said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website, that he has had contact with the Dolphins, but is unsure of where Miami is in the process.

Among the layers that would need to be worked out for the Rams or any other team interested in Ramsey is the $20.153 million that the cornerback is still owed this season. The Dolphins could pay some of that money to help move a deal along, but much needs to be worked out before we’ll know where Ramsey will be plying his trade in the fall.