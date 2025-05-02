 Skip navigation
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
Sanders will make 'impact' on and off the field
Analyzing Belichick's public image in 2025

Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Cowboys sign seven of their nine draft picks

  
Published May 2, 2025 03:41 PM

The Cowboys have signed seven of their nine draft picks, the team announced Friday.

Offensive guard Tyler Booker, the 12th overall pick, became the first-round selection to agree to his rookie deal. He will receive a four-year, $22.5 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

“We were both on the same page,” Booker said Friday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “We know that this rookie contract is just, Lord willing, the first of a couple that I have coming in front of me. I was just focused on getting to work. I wasn’t too worried about the little extremities. That’s some stuff for my agent to worry about, so I told her, ‘Let’s get this thing done. I’m ready to get to work.’”

The Cowboys also signed third-round cornerback Shavon Revel, fifth-round linebacker Shemar James, sixth-round offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, seventh-round defensive tackle Jay Toia, seventh-round running back Phil Mafah and seventh-round defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote.

Second-round defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and fifth-round running back Jaydon Blue are the Cowboys’ only remaining unsigned draft picks.