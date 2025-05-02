Cowboys sign seven of their nine draft picks

The Cowboys have signed seven of their nine draft picks, the team announced Friday.

Offensive guard Tyler Booker, the 12th overall pick, became the first-round selection to agree to his rookie deal. He will receive a four-year, $22.5 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

“We were both on the same page,” Booker said Friday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “We know that this rookie contract is just, Lord willing, the first of a couple that I have coming in front of me. I was just focused on getting to work. I wasn’t too worried about the little extremities. That’s some stuff for my agent to worry about, so I told her, ‘Let’s get this thing done. I’m ready to get to work.’”

The Cowboys also signed third-round cornerback Shavon Revel, fifth-round linebacker Shemar James, sixth-round offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, seventh-round defensive tackle Jay Toia, seventh-round running back Phil Mafah and seventh-round defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote.

Second-round defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and fifth-round running back Jaydon Blue are the Cowboys’ only remaining unsigned draft picks.