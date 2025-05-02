 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Jaire Alexander did not attend Packers workouts this week

  
Published May 2, 2025 03:22 PM

A report this week indicated that the Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander are talking about a possible reconciliation that would keep Alexander on the team for the 2025 season, but those conversations haven’t progressed to a point that Alexander has chosen to join the team’s voluntary workouts.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday that Alexander did not join the team’s in-person workouts this week. He did participate in last week’s remote sessions.

The Packers have talked to teams about a trade involving Alexander, but LaFleur didn’t make any predictions about what the future may hold.

“I just know we’re trying to work through it,” LaFleur said, via multiple reporters.

Injuries have kept Alexander off the field for most of the last two seasons, which isn’t likely to help the team’s chances of finding a trade partner for the veteran. That could lead to his return or release, but no final decision appears to be imminent.