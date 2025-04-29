 Skip navigation
Report: Packers, Jaire Alexander talking about possible reconciliation

  
Published April 29, 2025 12:53 PM

The conversation about cornerback Jaire Alexander’s football future has focused on the Packers trying to trade him for the last few months, but Alexander remains on the Packers roster and a report on Tuesday suggests that could remain the case into the regular season.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that Alexander and the team have continued talking about possible resolutions to the situation and that a reconciliation that leads to Alexander playing for the Packers is on the table. While that’s being discussed, a trade or release are still options as well.

Alexander has missed 21 games due to injury over the last two seasons and he’s set to make $16.15 million and $18.15 million over the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Packers will get more than $17 million in cap space if they cut or trade Alexander after June 1, which leaves time for Alexander and the team to continue discussing their options before making any final decisions.