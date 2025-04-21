 Skip navigation
Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst: No updates on Jaire Alexander

  
Packers quarterback Jordan Love made his pitch for the team to hold onto cornerback Jaire Alexander, but the team isn’t ready to make a decision about the veteran’s future in Green Bay.

Reports about the team’s willingness to trade Alexander popped up early in the offseason and word last week was that teams have shown interest, but that no deal is close to being completed. On Monday, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst was asked if he’d like to resolve the situation before the end of the draft on Saturday.

“We’ll work through that,” Gutekunst said. “I don’t really have any updates on Jaire. He’s obviously on our roster right now. We’ll see how the draft goes and see where we’re at at that point.”

Injuries have kept Alexander off the field for 21 games the last two seasons and he also missed 13 games during the 2021 season, which makes it hard to count on him for 2025 while also making it hard for other teams to offer much in terms of trade compensation. If that doesn’t change, Gutekunst and the Packers will have to decide if they’ll just release him instead.