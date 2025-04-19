 Skip navigation
Jordan Love: Jaire Alexander definitely a player we need back

  
Published April 19, 2025 04:13 PM

Cornerback Jaire Alexander’s future with the Packers has been a topic of conversation this offseason and quarterback Jordan Love shared his thoughts on the matter this week.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said after the season that there was frustration about Alexander missing extensive time with injuries the last two years and February brought reports that the team was talking about trading him, but a recent report indicated that no deal is imminent.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Love said he’s hoping that no deal ever comes together because he views Alexander, who has two years left on his current deal, as a significant piece of the puzzle in Green Bay.

“I’m going to let him handle his own business and see what’s going on. But that’s my guy right there,” Love said. “He’s definitely a player we need back. Just the play style he plays with, who he is on the field. I mean, that’s a guy we need to have around. So, we’ll see what happens.”

The draft is this week and that could lead to teams looking for cornerback help making plays for Alexander, but Love will be crossing his fingers that the offers are all ones that the Packers refuse.