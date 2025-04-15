Report: No Jaire Alexander trade is imminent

Word in February was that there were “strong indications” that cornerback Jaire Alexander would be moving on from the Packers before the 2025 season, but Alexander remains on the Green Bay roster a little over a week before the start of the draft.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers have heard interest from other teams in trading for Alexander, but that no deal is imminent. Silverstein adds that the Packers were close to making a move near the start of the league year, but that the Packers’ desired compensation and Alexander’s unwillingness to take a pay cut kept it from happening.

Alexander has a base salary of $16.15 million for the 2025 season and his cap number is over $24.6 million. Trading him or cutting him before June 1.

That unwillingness to cut salary won’t make it any easier to trade Alexander as the offseason rolls on, which may leave the Packers with little choice other than releasing him if they don’t want him in their secondary this fall.