 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: No Jaire Alexander trade is imminent

  
Published April 15, 2025 04:17 PM

Word in February was that there were “strong indications” that cornerback Jaire Alexander would be moving on from the Packers before the 2025 season, but Alexander remains on the Green Bay roster a little over a week before the start of the draft.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers have heard interest from other teams in trading for Alexander, but that no deal is imminent. Silverstein adds that the Packers were close to making a move near the start of the league year, but that the Packers’ desired compensation and Alexander’s unwillingness to take a pay cut kept it from happening.

Alexander has a base salary of $16.15 million for the 2025 season and his cap number is over $24.6 million. Trading him or cutting him before June 1.

That unwillingness to cut salary won’t make it any easier to trade Alexander as the offseason rolls on, which may leave the Packers with little choice other than releasing him if they don’t want him in their secondary this fall.