 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: “Strong indications” Jaire Alexander is done with Packers

  
Published February 18, 2025 06:15 AM

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is under contract for the 2025 season, but his return to the Packers may be unlikely.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that “strong indications” in Green Bay are that Alexander has played his final down for the team. Alexander’s unavailability is the biggest reason why the team is ready to move on.

Alexander has played 14 games over the last two seasons and 34 games over the last four seasons, which led General Manager Brian Gutekunst to admit to frustration on both sides about how things have played out.

Alexander has a cap hit of nearly $25 million for the 2025 season. The Packers would clear over $6.8 million of that by releasing him outright and over $17 million if they were to make him a post-June 1 cut.