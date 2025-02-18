Report: “Strong indications” Jaire Alexander is done with Packers

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is under contract for the 2025 season, but his return to the Packers may be unlikely.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that “strong indications” in Green Bay are that Alexander has played his final down for the team. Alexander’s unavailability is the biggest reason why the team is ready to move on.

Alexander has played 14 games over the last two seasons and 34 games over the last four seasons, which led General Manager Brian Gutekunst to admit to frustration on both sides about how things have played out.

Alexander has a cap hit of nearly $25 million for the 2025 season. The Packers would clear over $6.8 million of that by releasing him outright and over $17 million if they were to make him a post-June 1 cut.