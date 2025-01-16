Brian Gutekunst: No disconnect with Jaire Alexander, we’ll work through contract

The Packers did not have cornerback Jaire Alexander on the field as much as hoped in 2024 and his status for the 2025 season was a topic at General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s press conference on Thursday.

Alexander missed nine of the team’s final 10 games with a knee injury and he was out of action 11 times overall. The initial feeling was that Alexander would not miss nearly that much time, but he wound up needing to have arthroscopic surgery and went on injured reserve.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur appeared to tire of questions about Alexander’s availability as the season played out, but Gutekunst said on Thursday that there was not a disconnect between the team and Alexander.

“No, there’s frustration from both sides that he can’t get out there,” Gutekunst said. “That’s tough. I feel for him. He wants to be out there and wants to play, but, no, no disconnect.”

It was the second straight year that Alexander missed significant time and Gutekunst was asked if the team can afford to keep him given his infrequent availability. Gutekunst said the team can, but that “we’ll work through that” heading into a year that calls for Alexander to have a cap hit of nearly $25 million.