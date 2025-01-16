 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Gutekunst: No disconnect with Jaire Alexander, we’ll work through contract

  
Published January 16, 2025 01:52 PM

The Packers did not have cornerback Jaire Alexander on the field as much as hoped in 2024 and his status for the 2025 season was a topic at General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s press conference on Thursday.

Alexander missed nine of the team’s final 10 games with a knee injury and he was out of action 11 times overall. The initial feeling was that Alexander would not miss nearly that much time, but he wound up needing to have arthroscopic surgery and went on injured reserve.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur appeared to tire of questions about Alexander’s availability as the season played out, but Gutekunst said on Thursday that there was not a disconnect between the team and Alexander.

“No, there’s frustration from both sides that he can’t get out there,” Gutekunst said. “That’s tough. I feel for him. He wants to be out there and wants to play, but, no, no disconnect.”

It was the second straight year that Alexander missed significant time and Gutekunst was asked if the team can afford to keep him given his infrequent availability. Gutekunst said the team can, but that “we’ll work through that” heading into a year that calls for Alexander to have a cap hit of nearly $25 million.