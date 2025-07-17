NFL says it didn’t hide JC Tretter grievance ruling from owners and key team personnel

The latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, featuring a second guest appearance by yours truly, focused in part on another grievance ruling that the NFL and NFL Players Association concealed.

In response to my suggestion that the outcome of the grievance regarding former NFLPA president (and current NFLPA chief strategy officer) JC Tretter’s suggestion that disgruntled players fake injuries was hidden by the league from its teams, the NFL sent this statement: “Not accurate as the league fulfilled its responsibility by informing ownership and key personnel. The league presented the results of the grievance to ownership and club personnel at the March league meetings in Palm Beach. Coaches and GMs were briefed on the decision and its impact during a session the first day of the meetings. Ownership was told in a separate meeting.”

That said, we previously asked a G.M. about the fake-injury grievance. After he said, “Fake injury grievance?? Remind me?” I said, “Tretter suggested running backs should fake injuries. League filed a grievance.”

The response from the G.M.? “I don’t know anything about that.”

Even if the ruling was showcased during the March league meetings in Palm Beach, nothing was reported about it until today. This clear victory for the league wasn’t leaked to most-favored-nation reporters like Mark Maske of the Washington Post or, you know, any of the reporters who are employed directly by the league.

It was a win. A slam dunk. Why would the NFL hide it?

And while the league insists it wasn’t hidden from the teams, it was hidden from the public. And it dovetails nicely with the NFLPA hiding the collusion ruling.

In this context, it’s more of an NFLPA problem, in our view, than an NFL problem. Still, the NFL downplayed its win. Why would the NFL do that, if it wasn’t getting something in return. Something like, say, the NFLPA downplaying its partial victory in the collusion case?

Quid pro quo. In English, this for that.