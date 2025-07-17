Cam Heyward: Aaron Rodgers has bought in

While Aaron Rodgers was taking his time to decide whether or not to sign with the Steelers, longtime Pittsburgh defensive lineman Cam Heyward made some pointed comments about his hesitancy to join the team.

Heyward said he wouldn’t make any pitch to Rodgers about signing because “either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t” and added that it would be “no skin off my back” if Rodgers opted not to hop aboard. Now that Rodgers has taken the plunge, Heyward says that he has no doubts about whether the veteran is fully invested in what the team is doing.

“It just felt like he has bought in, and it worked out for the best,” Heyward said this week on “The Rich Eisen Show”. “I know sometimes we live in a society where we want things now. But patience has a way of paying off. And to now see he’s a Pittsburgh Steelers and just him walking through the locker room asking questions how we do things. He’s bought in and that’s all I can ask for our quarterback. As a teammate, I’m excited to go work with him.”

Rodgers has signaled that he will be one and done with the Steelers and that means everyone in Pittsburgh will have to be all the way in for the Steelers to have the kind of postseason success that’s eluded them since they lost to Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV.