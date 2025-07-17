 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Heyward: Aaron Rodgers has bought in

  
Published July 17, 2025 11:40 AM

While Aaron Rodgers was taking his time to decide whether or not to sign with the Steelers, longtime Pittsburgh defensive lineman Cam Heyward made some pointed comments about his hesitancy to join the team.

Heyward said he wouldn’t make any pitch to Rodgers about signing because “either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t” and added that it would be “no skin off my back” if Rodgers opted not to hop aboard. Now that Rodgers has taken the plunge, Heyward says that he has no doubts about whether the veteran is fully invested in what the team is doing.

“It just felt like he has bought in, and it worked out for the best,” Heyward said this week on “The Rich Eisen Show”. “I know sometimes we live in a society where we want things now. But patience has a way of paying off. And to now see he’s a Pittsburgh Steelers and just him walking through the locker room asking questions how we do things. He’s bought in and that’s all I can ask for our quarterback. As a teammate, I’m excited to go work with him.”

Rodgers has signaled that he will be one and done with the Steelers and that means everyone in Pittsburgh will have to be all the way in for the Steelers to have the kind of postseason success that’s eluded them since they lost to Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV.