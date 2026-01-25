NFL fines Bills’ Tre White $14,222 for taking off helmet while yelling at official

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White picked up a costly penalty in the divisional round loss to the Broncos, and now his reaction to that penalty has cost him in his paycheck as well.

The NFL has announced that it fined White $14,222 for his outburst at the official who flagged him for pass interference in overtime.

Officially, the NFL said White was fined for “Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Removal of the helmet.”

White was also given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the field, which moved the ball half the distance to the goal line and made the Broncos’ game-winning field goal that much easier, after White’s pass interference penalty had already moved them into easy field goal range.

White said after the game that “Referees just don’t know ball.”