Cam Heyward on Aaron Rodgers: Either you want to be a Steeler or you don’t

The football world is still waiting to find out what Aaron Rodgers’s plans are for the 2025 season and the Steelers are believed to be at the top of the list of interested parties in the quarterback’s decision.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward has grown weary of playing the waiting game, however. On the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward said that he’s “tired of talking about the quarterback situation” and is “ready to move on from free agency” into the rest of the offseason.

The Steelers have signed Mason Rudolph, but they and the Giants have been linked to Rodgers while Rodgers is reportedly monitoring what the Vikings will do as he ponders his future in the NFL. During the podcast, Heyward was asked if he’ll be doing any recruiting to help bring Rodgers to Pittsburgh.

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap,” Heyward said. “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers — if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

There’s no word on when a decision might come and the lack of moves beyond Rudolph’s return suggests that the Steelers have more patience than Heyward at the moment.