Dan Campbell: It’s not easy for David Montgomery to have his role reduced, but he’s a pro

The emergence of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs as a budding star this season has led the Lions’ other running back, David Montgomery, to take a backseat. After being a starter throughout his career, Montgomery has served as Gibbs’ backup this season, and Montgomery is averaging career lows in carries per game and yards per game.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said today that Montgomery isn’t thrilled about that, but he is dealing with it the right way.

“David is a pro. He goes about his business, he handles it,” Campbell said. “I know that’s not easy. It’s not easy. He’s a damn good back, and every good player wants their chance to help the team win and get some production. So I know it can’t be easy. I know it’s not easy. He’s a pro. He handles his business and goes about it, and whenever you call his number he’s ready to go. It’s something I think about a lot, is how to get them all involved. When they’re all involved we’re better. We’re a better offense. Where do we get him touches, where do we find them? I think about him a lot.”

Montgomery is scheduled to make $6 million in 2026, but none of that is guaranteed, which means there’s a good chance he won’t be back with the Lions next year. Montgomery may be down to his last few games as a Lion, and in the offseason he may be looking for a team that will give him a chance to be a starter.