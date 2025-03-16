The Aaron Rodgers wait continues

Three weeks ago, it seemed as if he was in danger of slipping into irrelevance. Now, he’s in the center of the NFL’s spotlight.

And everybody wants to know what Aaron Rodgers will do in 2025.

The four-time NFL MVP participated in the RX3 charity flag football game on Saturday. We’ve searched high and low for any indication that Rodgers had anything to say, to anyone about anything. We’ve seen no quotes from him.

The rumor mill will churn, with or without his input. And we’ve seen reports and contentions aiming in every possible direction: Steelers, Vikings, Giants, and even possibly retirement.

Retirement is a new one. While Rodgers hasn’t addressed the situation personally (and silence contributes to, if not invites, speculation), reports that he wanted to return to the Jets have fueled the presumption that he wants to play this year. And that, if he wanted to play for a chronically misguided franchise like the Jets, he’d play for anyone.

That perception was fueled by the news that, during the week of the Scouting Combine, he reached out to the Giants. This confirmed the notion he wants to play — and reinforced the appearance that there wasn’t widespread interest in his services.

Since then, the Steelers lowballed Justin Fields, the Vikings saw Sam Darnold sign with Seattle, and the Giants have added no one at the position (but for a one-year deal with Tommy DeVito).

On Saturday, TheAthletic.com posted a three-byline article regarding Rodgers’s interest in the Vikings. It was the most definitive link yet between Rodgers and Minnesota.

At the risk of being chastised, privately or publicly, for pointing this out, the Cal connection between Rodgers and one of the three names on the article (Mike Silver) gives the report added credibility, since it’s easy to conclude that Rodgers either supplied information or did nothing to tell Silver that he was way, way, way off.

Per the report, “Rodgers is hoping to sign with the Vikings.” And the Vikings have been “strongly weighing the possibility” of signing Rodgers.

The report claims that Rodgers wants a Darnold-style deal, at $33.5 million per year. That’s on the low end of reasonable for a quarterback like Rodgers, whose agent might be pushing him to expect more. (The agent, of course, gets a percentage of whatever Rodgers receives. Moreover, few agents want their names to be attached to contracts that look objectively subpar.)

The item from TheAthletic.com paints the situation as a simple one. Rodgers is waiting for the Vikings to make a decision, and he has put the Steelers and Giants on hold until he gets an answer from Minnesota.

It’s unclear why Rodgers would want to take the next step on the Brett Favre career arc, especially since joining the Vikings made Favre into Public Enemy No. 1 in Green Bay. Although fences eventually mended, Favre had to endure a game at Lambeau Field in 2009, during which he was loudly booed from start to finish. Rodgers might not be interested in having those who loved him for so long hating him, if only for one season or as little as one day.

The Vikings’ interest in Rodgers is confusing, too. First, Rodgers has shown only flashes of what he was when he won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. The Vikings need to see what they have in J.J. McCarthy. If they make a two-year commitment to the 41-year-old Rodgers, McCarthy could (and perhaps will) request a trade.

Rodgers could be the difference between another “just good enough is just good enough” season for the Vikings and a return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 49 years. Or it could be a siren’s song that crashes Minnesota’s entire season, while also delaying if not destroying the possibility that they have a young franchise quarterback in McCarty.

Ultimately, it comes down to what Rodgers wants, and what the Vikings want. Are the Steelers and Giants leverage for the Vikings? Are the Vikings leverage for the Steelers or Giants? Do the Giants realize, given that they recently hosted Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco, that they’re the team Rodgers is least likely to choose?

We’ll all keep waiting. And until Rodgers speaks for himself on the matter, the reports and rumors and speculation and candid (or staged) beach photos will continue.