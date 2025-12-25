Chris Rodriguez inactive for Commanders-Cowboys on Christmas Day

It turns out the Commanders will not have one of their key offensive contributors for their Christmas Day game against the Cowboys.

Running back Chris Rodriguez is inactive with an illness. He was added to the injury report earlier on Thursday as questionable.

Rodriguez is second on the team with 435 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He’s appeared in 12 games with seven starts.

Quarterback Josh Johnson is set to start for the Commanders with both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota ruled out for the game.

Quarterback Sam Hartman, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, linebacker Nick Bellore, and defensive tackle Daron Payne are also inactive for Washington. Hartman is Washington’s emergency third QB.

For the Cowboys, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, receiver Ryan Flournoy, cornerback Caelen Carson, running back Jaydon Blue, defensive tackle Jay Toia, and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey are inactive.