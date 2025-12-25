 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Rodriguez inactive for Commanders-Cowboys on Christmas Day

  
Published December 25, 2025 11:46 AM

It turns out the Commanders will not have one of their key offensive contributors for their Christmas Day game against the Cowboys.

Running back Chris Rodriguez is inactive with an illness. He was added to the injury report earlier on Thursday as questionable.

Rodriguez is second on the team with 435 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He’s appeared in 12 games with seven starts.

Quarterback Josh Johnson is set to start for the Commanders with both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota ruled out for the game.

Quarterback Sam Hartman, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, linebacker Nick Bellore, and defensive tackle Daron Payne are also inactive for Washington. Hartman is Washington’s emergency third QB.

For the Cowboys, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, receiver Ryan Flournoy, cornerback Caelen Carson, running back Jaydon Blue, defensive tackle Jay Toia, and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey are inactive.