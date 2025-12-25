 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Lions add illness to Taylor Decker’s injury designation

  
Published December 25, 2025 11:56 AM

Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker was already questionable with a shoulder injury for Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury.

He’s now received another designation.

The Lions noted on Thursday morning that Decker has an illness and he is still questionable for the matchup.

Decker was one of several players who are questionable for contest, including running back David Montgomery — who is expected to play — and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Kickoff for Lions-Vikings is set for 4:30 p.m. ET later today.