Lions add illness to Taylor Decker’s injury designation

Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker was already questionable with a shoulder injury for Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury.

He’s now received another designation.

The Lions noted on Thursday morning that Decker has an illness and he is still questionable for the matchup.

Decker was one of several players who are questionable for contest, including running back David Montgomery — who is expected to play — and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Kickoff for Lions-Vikings is set for 4:30 p.m. ET later today.