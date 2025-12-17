 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs did not practice, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks officially limited Wednesday

  
Published December 17, 2025 04:15 PM

While the Packers got one key offensive player back on the field for Wednesday’s practice, another remained sidelined.

As expected, receiver Christian Watson (chest/shoulder) was limited on Wednesday after being listed as a non-participant on Tuesday. Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Watson said he went to the emergency room on Sunday in Denver to check for dislocated ribs. Watson still may be able to play Saturday night’s game against the Bears.

Running back Josh Jacobs, however, was not able to practice on Wednesday with knee and ankle injuries. Jacobs did not participate in last week’s first two sessions before he was limited for the last practice and played on Sunday.

Jacobs has rushed for 890 yards with 13 touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back/knee), tight end Josh Whyle (concussion), and safety Evan Williams (knee) remained non-participants on Wednesday’s report.

Running back Chris Brooks (chest), offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (neck), defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), and receiver Savion Williams (foot) remained limited.

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were upgraded to limited. Guard John Williams (back), in his first practice for his 21-day window, was limited.

Defensive lineman Brenton Cox (groin), receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), and quarterback Jordan Love (left shoulder) remained full.